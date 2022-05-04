Three killed as bike plunges into gorge

Three persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding fell into a gorge along Kalayarkovil-Thondi Highway on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as K. Chelladurai, 41, K. Sankar, 38, and M. Ajith, 27, all from Andichoorani.

The police said the victims were proceeding to Andichooran from Kalayarkovil when the speeding bike went out of control and fell into the gorge.

All the three were declared brought dead at Kalayarkovil Government Hospital. Later, their bodies were sent to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem.

Kalayarkovil police are investigating.