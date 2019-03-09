Three killed, three injured as van, bus collide

Three people were killed and three others injured when a van in which they were travelling collided with a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus on East Coat Road at Nambuthalai on Saturday.

The victims, who hailed from Thondi, were returning home after watching a movie at a theatre here when the accident occurred. The Chennai – Thoothukudi TNSTC bus, plying via Thondi, was proceeding towards Thoothukudi.

The van driver was negotiating a turn when he lost control and collided with the oncoming bus. While the van driver and two others travelling in the van died on the spot, three others, also travelling in the van, suffered injuries and admitted to a hospital in Madurai. The bus driver and passengers escaped unhurt.

A. Karuppiah, 25, driver from Manakudi, A. Syed Ibrahim, 30 and S. Abdul Kalam Azad, 23 from Thondi, were the victims. M. Mohamed Razak, 24, S Mohamed Arif, 30 and M Azbak, 25 from Thondi, suffered injuries.