Three killed, 6 injured in accident

Three youths were killed and six others injured in an accident as the car in which they were travelling overturned near Sivagiri around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Mansoon Ali Khan, 24, Prabhu, 24 and Suresh Kumar, 31, all from Sellur in Madurai.

Police said a group of friends from Sellur in Madurai were on their way to a private waterfalls near Courtallam to spend the weekend. When they reached a spot between Sethur and Sivagiri, driver Mansoor Ali Khan lost control of the vehicle which overturned a couple of times. One of the nine occupants of the multi-purpose vehicle died on the spot. While another one succumbed to his injuries as they were being rushed to the nearby Sivagiri Government Hospital. The third one breathed his last while on the way to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

The injured were treated as out-patients in the Sivagiri Government Hospital.

Sivagiri police have registered a case and further investigations are on to ascertain the reason behind the mishap.