Madurai

Three killed, 13 injured in road accident near Aruppukottai in Tamil Nadu

The car that capsized after hitting a cargo vehicle on Thoothukudi-Madurai highway near Pandalgudi in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.
Special Correspondent Aruppukottai July 24, 2022 19:21 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 20:24 IST

Three persons, including a three-year-old boy, were killed and 13 others injured when a speeding car hit a cargo vehicle carrying pilgrims from near Pandalgudi on Thoothukudi-Madurai highway on Sunday evening.

The police identified the other deceased as K. Pavithra, 14, and S. Nathimaran, 3. The identity of the third person was yet to be established.

Police said Sarath, along with his family members and relatives, was returning home at Kazhuvanpottal in Ramanathapuram district after offering prayers at Mariamman Temple in Irukkangudi. When the cargo vehicle was crossing Velayuthapuram junction, a car proceeding towards Madurai rammed against the vehicle from behind and it plunged into a roadside gorge around 4 p.m.

While the boy was killed on the spot, the other two died after they were rushed to the Government Hospital in Aruppukottai. The injured persons were admitted to the Government hospital here.

Pandalgudi police are investigating. The occupants of the car fled the scene after abandoning the car that capsized after the collision.

