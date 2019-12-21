Three-kg burgled gold ornaments recovered

TENKASI

Police have arrested four members of a family and recovered 3 kg of gold ornaments stolen from houses in four districts and also robbed from women.

Police said special teams that were formed recently following a spurt in robberies and burglaries in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagr districts got vital clues about the involvement of a family in all these incidents.

The special teams which were on the lookout for the members of the family — a couple their two sons — nabbed even as they were moving around near a cinema hall in Tenkasi on Friday night.

During investigation, police found that Durai, 65, of Pungampatti near Kadayam, his wife Raja Ponnammal, 60, their sons Murugan, 38, and Suresh, 36, were involved in burglaries and robberies in these districts.

Based on the information provided by the foursome, police recovered the gold ornaments from them.

Further investigations are on.