May 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Three Inspectors of Police, who were put on Vacancy Reserve (VR) after the custodial torture case involving IPS officer Balveer Singh, have been given new postings on Saturday.

In an order, Tirunelveli Range DIG of Police Pravesh Kumar has posted Inspector Rajakumari from Kallidaikurichi station to Courtallam PS in Tenkasi District. Inspector Perumal who was in VK Puram station has been posted to Manavalakurichi station in Kanniyakumari district and Gomathi Special Branch Inspector, who was on VR, has been posted to Marthandam AWPS.

Following allegations of custodial torture by the IPS officer, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had announced suspension of the officer in the Legislative Assembly in March. As a sequel, Inspectors and police personnel in the Ambasamudram sub-division in Tirunelveli district were either moved out or placed in VR.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was alleged that the IPS officer had tortured a few of the suspects by breaking their teeth and crushing their testicles in the police station under the guise of enquiry. After the issue snowballed in the social media, the government responded.

When many opposition parties and some of the allies of the ruling party raised objections, the government handed over the case to the CB-CID, which had registered a case against Inspector Ms Rajakumari, police said and added that the officer had been given posting in Courtallam police station.

Seven other Inspectors of Police have also been given new postings by the DIG of Police, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.