Three injured in country bomb attack near Melur in Madurai district

April 21, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Madurai

Three persons were injured after a country bomb was hurled at Naveenkumar, 25, of Keezhavalavu on Saturday.

Police said unidentified persons hurled the bomb on Naveenkumar at Keezhavalavu bazaar around 8.15 p.m. n the impact of the explosion, Naveenkumar and an autodriver, Kannan, who was standing nearby, and another person were injured. Naveenkumar and Kannan were under treatment, while the third person was treated as outpatient. A car was also damaged in the incident.

District Superintendent of Police Arvind B.K. said Naveenkumar had a difference of opinion with a man from his village when they were in Singapore. A few days ago, they had a quarrel at a temple function in the locality. When Naveenkumar was in his car at the bazaar, a bomb was hurled at the car.

The car suffered damage, but Naveenkumar escaped with minor injuries. Even as he tried to flee from the scene, the armed gang attacked him with sharp weapons, in which two of his fingers were cut off.

Keezhavalavu police have picked up two suspects for inquiry.