GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three injured in country bomb attack near Melur in Madurai district

April 21, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were injured after a country bomb was hurled at Naveenkumar, 25, of Keezhavalavu on Saturday. 

Police said unidentified persons hurled the bomb on Naveenkumar at Keezhavalavu bazaar around 8.15 p.m. n the impact of the explosion, Naveenkumar and an autodriver, Kannan, who was standing nearby, and another person were injured. Naveenkumar and Kannan were under treatment, while the third person was treated as outpatient. A car was also damaged in the incident.

District Superintendent of Police Arvind B.K. said Naveenkumar had a difference of opinion with a man from his village when they were in Singapore. A few days ago, they had a quarrel at a temple function in the locality. When Naveenkumar was in his car at the bazaar, a bomb was hurled at the car.

The car suffered damage, but Naveenkumar escaped with minor injuries. Even as he tried to flee from the scene, the armed gang attacked him with sharp weapons, in which two of his fingers were cut off.

Keezhavalavu police have picked up two suspects for inquiry. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.