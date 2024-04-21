ADVERTISEMENT

Three injured in country bomb attack near Melur in Madurai district

April 21, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - Madurai

The Keezhavalavu police have picked up two suspects for inquiry

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were injured after a country-made bomb was hurled at a youth, Naveenkumar (25) of Keezhavalavu, on April 20. 

The police said unidentified persons had hurled the bomb on Naveenkumar at Keezhavalavu bazaar at around 8.15 p.m.

In the impact of the explosion, Naveenkumar along with an autodriver, Kannan, who was standing nearby, and another person were injured. Naveenkumar and Kannan are under treatment, while the other person was treated as an outpatient. A car was also damaged in the incident.

The police said Naveenkumar had a quarrel with some persons at a temple function in the locality in April 6. The police suspect this incident could have led to the bomb attack. 

The Keezhavalavu police have picked up two suspects for inquiry. 

