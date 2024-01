January 13, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MADURAI

Three persons suffered minor injuries when an omni bus overturned near Chinthamani toll gate in Madurai in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said the air-conditioned omni bus, which was on its way from Tenkasi to Chennai, with five passengers overturned while trying to overtake a lorry.

Two of the passengers and the driver sustained minor injuries. They were then taken to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.

