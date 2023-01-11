Three, including two SC women, attacked in Pudukottai district; case booked, but police yet to arrest the accused

January 11, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - MADURAI

In a fresh case of attack against the Dalits, three women including two belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) community were assaulted by two young men in Arantangi taluk in Pudukottai district. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

It is said that when the women - all working as daily wage earners, were having bath in a public waterbody near their dwelling, the two men came there and allegedly chased them away.

Based on a complaint from one of the victims, Sridevi, wife of Vadiveeshwaran of Kootangudi village, the Nagudi police have registered a case under IPC Sections 294 (b), 323, 354 and 506 (1), SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Amendment Act of 2015 3 (1) (r), 3 (1) s, 3 (2) (va).

The women alleged that the two accused shouted at them for taking bath in the tank. “How can we eat the fish caught here, in which you (women) have bathed...” The women also claimed that the two accused threw their sarees into the bushes and chased them and also threatened to kill them.

A team from the Madurai based NGO - Evidence left for the village and inspected the tank and the hamlet.

In a fact-finding report released to the media persons here on Wednesday, Evidence executive director A. Kathir said that the incident had occurred on January 1 at around 3 p.m. After informing the village elders, the woman had lodged a complaint on January 3 based on which the police had registered a case.

However, the accused, whose names were given as R. Ayyappan, and P. Muthuraman, of Manjakarai South were not yet arrested, Mr Kathir said.

The Pudukottai District Collector had directed the Aranthangi Tahsildar to conduct an inquiry. Similarly, the Pudukottai SP had directed the Arantangi DSP to probe based on the petition given by the three women. However, Mr. Kathir said that as per the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Amendment Act, the District Collector and the SP should have visited the scene of crime and conducted a probe.

Meanwhile, some people from the hamlet had lodged another complaint with the Collector and SP stating that there was no water in the tank and that the complaint given by Sridevi and two other Dalit women was false and baseless.

However, denying it, Sridevi’s husband had submitted a video taken by him which showed water in the tank. In a bid to evade arrest, the accused had drained the water by pumping it out, Mr Kathir said.

The three women had sent petitions to the Director General of Police, Chief Secretary, Adi-Dravidar Welfare Secretary, State Human Rights Commission, TN Women’s Commission, National SC/ST Women Commission and among others seeking intervention and arrest of the two accused as per the laws.

It may be remembered that Dalits of Vengaivasal in Pudukottai had complained that some miscreants had mixed faecal matter in a public overhead tank that served their village, on December 24, 2022.