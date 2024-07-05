ADVERTISEMENT

Three, including two children, from Sri Lanka reach Dhanushkodi; sent to Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre

Published - July 05, 2024 09:10 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons from Sri Lanka who reached Dhanushkodi in the early hours of Friday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Three persons, including two children, from Mannar district in Sri Lanka reached the Dhanushkodi islet in the early hours of Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Marine Police, who received the information, secured them and brought them to the shores in Mandapam.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the three - Yogavalli (34), her two children - 8 and 5 year old, had managed to hire a fibre boat from the island nation after paying SLR 275000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media persons, the woman said that she was born in Vembakottai Refugee Camp in Virudhunagar district. After a few years of stay, she went to Sri Lanka and lived there.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With economic recession and since she lived away from her husband, the woman claimed that she decided to leave Sri Lanka and come to Tamil Nadu, where she can live with her mother, now residing in Sivakasi.

The police registered their names and after due verification, they were handed over to the authorities at the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre.

Close to 300 people lived in the Centre after leaving Sri Lanka since the economic crisis reported there about two years ago. The Tamil Nadu government had been providing shelter and food to the inmates, while awaiting orders from the Centre on the next move for the refugees, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US