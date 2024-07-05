Three, including two children, from Sri Lanka reach Dhanushkodi; sent to Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre

Three persons, including two children, from Mannar district in Sri Lanka reached the Dhanushkodi islet in the early hours of Friday.

The Marine Police, who received the information, secured them and brought them to the shores in Mandapam.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the three - Yogavalli (34), her two children - 8 and 5 year old, had managed to hire a fibre boat from the island nation after paying SLR 275000.

Speaking to media persons, the woman said that she was born in Vembakottai Refugee Camp in Virudhunagar district. After a few years of stay, she went to Sri Lanka and lived there.

With economic recession and since she lived away from her husband, the woman claimed that she decided to leave Sri Lanka and come to Tamil Nadu, where she can live with her mother, now residing in Sivakasi.

The police registered their names and after due verification, they were handed over to the authorities at the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre.

Close to 300 people lived in the Centre after leaving Sri Lanka since the economic crisis reported there about two years ago. The Tamil Nadu government had been providing shelter and food to the inmates, while awaiting orders from the Centre on the next move for the refugees, the officials said.