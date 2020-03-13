Three, including two bankers, convicted for embezzlement

kindly take it for Tiruchi editions/

A Special Court for CBI Cases, Madurai, on Thursday convicted two officials of a nationalised bank and one S. Murugan for cheating the bank to the tune of ₹2.02 crore in 2003-2006.

The II Additional Special Judge, M. Sivaprakasam, convicted K. Rajaraman, Chief Manager of Indian Overseas Bank, Reddiyarpalayam branch, Puducherry, and R. Rajasekar, Senior Manager, Personnel Administration Department, Regional Office, Tiruchi, of having conspired with an individual, S. Murugan, to cheat the bank.

While Rajaraman was sentenced to four years, the other two were sentenced to five-year imprisonment and a total fine of ₹12.25 lakh was imposed on them.

All the three were booked for criminal conspiracy and cheating and under the provision of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

According to a statement from CBI, the accused bank officials Rajaraman and Rajasekar conspired with Murugan to cheat IOB, Tiruvanaikoil Branch, Tiruchi, in sanctioning and disbursing various loan facilities such as Cash Credit (CC), hypothecation, term loan, vehicle loan, and Packing Credit (PC) against Letter of Credit (LC), without following norms and procedures, and against false documents too.