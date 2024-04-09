ADVERTISEMENT

Three, including doctor couple, killed in accident

April 09, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a doctor couple, were killed when the car in which they were travelling overturned near Kayathar in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday evening.

Police said Ravindran, 58, of Valliyoor and his wife Ramani, 55, both doctors, and Ravindran’s mother Sermathai, 70, were returning home from Sivakasi in the car. When the vehicle was crossing Kayathar on Madurai – Tirunelveli highway, Ravindran, who was driving the car, lost control of the speeding vehicle that overturned on the roadside. All the three of them were killed on the spot.

Kayathar police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US