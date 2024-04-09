GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three, including doctor couple, killed in accident

April 09, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a doctor couple, were killed when the car in which they were travelling overturned near Kayathar in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday evening.

Police said Ravindran, 58, of Valliyoor and his wife Ramani, 55, both doctors, and Ravindran’s mother Sermathai, 70, were returning home from Sivakasi in the car. When the vehicle was crossing Kayathar on Madurai – Tirunelveli highway, Ravindran, who was driving the car, lost control of the speeding vehicle that overturned on the roadside. All the three of them were killed on the spot.

Kayathar police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

