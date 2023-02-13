ADVERTISEMENT

Three, including children, attempt self-immolation at Dindigul Collectorate premises

February 13, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A woman along with her two children attempted to self-immolate in the district Collectorate premises demanding the release of her allegedly kidnapped husband on Monday. This is the third such incident in two weeks, despite Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran warning against carrying out such deeds.

V. Kuzhandhai Teresa of Vedapatti near Dindigul who came with her teenage daughter and son alleged that her husband Velankanni Raj was kidnapped by a brick kiln-owner where he was working.

A missing person case was lodged with the Ambathurai Police and investigation is on, said Mr. Baskaran, who added that the brick kiln-owner had moved the court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Despite being aware of the developments in the case, the woman had attempted to self-immolate by dousing themselves in kerosene, said the police, who foiled the attempts.

The SP said the additional strength of police would be deployed on Mondays from now to prevent such incidents from occurring. He urged the public to redress their grievances during the special weekly public grievances redressal meetings held by the police.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US