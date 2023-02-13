HamberMenu
Three, including children, attempt self-immolation at Dindigul Collectorate premises

February 13, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A woman along with her two children attempted to self-immolate in the district Collectorate premises demanding the release of her allegedly kidnapped husband on Monday. This is the third such incident in two weeks, despite Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran warning against carrying out such deeds.

V. Kuzhandhai Teresa of Vedapatti near Dindigul who came with her teenage daughter and son alleged that her husband Velankanni Raj was kidnapped by a brick kiln-owner where he was working.

A missing person case was lodged with the Ambathurai Police and investigation is on, said Mr. Baskaran, who added that the brick kiln-owner had moved the court.

Despite being aware of the developments in the case, the woman had attempted to self-immolate by dousing themselves in kerosene, said the police, who foiled the attempts.

The SP said the additional strength of police would be deployed on Mondays from now to prevent such incidents from occurring. He urged the public to redress their grievances during the special weekly public grievances redressal meetings held by the police.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

