GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three, including a boy, from Sri Lanka reach Dhanushkodi islet on fibre boat, sent to Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre

April 22, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Three Sri Lankan Tamils, including a child, who arrived at an islet of Dhanushkodi.

Three Sri Lankan Tamils, including a child, who arrived at an islet of Dhanushkodi.

Three persons, including an eight-year-old boy, from Sri Lanka reached the Dhanushkodi islet in the early hours of Monday. On information, the marine police brought them to the shore and conducted inquiries.

A senior police officer said the three identified themselves as Sivaneshwaran, 49, Gajendran, 45, and his son Sajith, 8. They said they were residents of Mattakkalappu (Batticaloa).It is said they hired a fibre boat from a point on the Thalaimannar beach and reached somewhere near the Dhanushkodi islet.

They said poverty and joblessness, brought on the economic crisis, forced them to leave the island nation, the police officer said, adding that after due verification, they were sent to the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre.

An officer at the rehabilitation centre said that with the entry of the three persons, the number of occupants at the centre rose up to 301. The Tamil Nadu government has provided shelter to those who left Sri Lanka and reached Indian waters in the last two years after the economic crisis started. The State government has been providing the inmates with food and a stipend.

As there has been no word from the Union government on the status of these people, the State has been helping them on humanitarian grounds, the officer added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.