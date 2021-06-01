Three held within hours after robbing nurse

In a swift move, Madurai City Police nabbed three robbers and recovered a six-sovereign gold chain within hours after they had robbed a staff nurse in the city in the dead of Monday night.

The police identified the accused as Azuruddin, 21, Salman Khan, 25, and Malik Faizal, 21, of Nelpettai. “We formed additional special teams to locate the accused after identifying them with the help of video footage from closed-circuit television camera,” said Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha.

The three were stealthily waiting on the road and had followed the nurse, S. Shanmuga Priya, who was proceeding for COVID duty from Villapuram to Government Rajaji Hospital. When she was riding the bike on the new bridge across the Vaigai near Tirumalairayar Padithurai, they tried to snatch her gold chain. The woman, who lost balance, fell down and swooned. The youths took away her mobile phone too along with the chain. A policeman on duty, who came there by chance, took her to the hospital where she narrated the incident on regaining consciousness.

When the police tracked them at Annai Sathya Nagar in Kalmedu and went there to nab them, the trio escaped on a stolen motorcycle. After a hot chase for nearly 20 km, the police caught them. The police said that Salman Khan and Azuruddin had over 20 robbery cases pending against them.

The Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the special team members, including Inspectors of Police, Sankar, G. Pethuraj and G. Srinivasan.