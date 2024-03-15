ADVERTISEMENT

Three held with revolver, bullets

March 15, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested three persons and seized a revolver from the car in which they were travelling near Ambasamudram.

The police said during a vehicle check at Krishnankovil near Ambasamudram a special police team intercepted a car on Friday. When the police questioned the driver and the occupants of the vehicle, they found that they were pre-owned cars seller Mayakrishnan alias Saravanan, 38, of Anaikulam near Surandai in Tenkasi district, Sivalingam of Surandai and Palanikumar, 35, of Ayikudi in Tenkasi district.

The police checked the car and found a revolver with five bullets. They immediately took the trio to Ambasamudram police station for an inquiry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The trio told the police that they had purchased the firearm in Kerala to be sold to a customer here. A police team has been dispatched to Kerala to arrest the weapon supplier.

The police said Mayakrishnan suffered a huge loss in his business and hence he started buying firearms from other States to sell them to his customers here. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US