Three held with revolver, bullets

March 15, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested three persons and seized a revolver from the car in which they were travelling near Ambasamudram.

The police said during a vehicle check at Krishnankovil near Ambasamudram a special police team intercepted a car on Friday. When the police questioned the driver and the occupants of the vehicle, they found that they were pre-owned cars seller Mayakrishnan alias Saravanan, 38, of Anaikulam near Surandai in Tenkasi district, Sivalingam of Surandai and Palanikumar, 35, of Ayikudi in Tenkasi district.

The police checked the car and found a revolver with five bullets. They immediately took the trio to Ambasamudram police station for an inquiry.

The trio told the police that they had purchased the firearm in Kerala to be sold to a customer here. A police team has been dispatched to Kerala to arrest the weapon supplier.

The police said Mayakrishnan suffered a huge loss in his business and hence he started buying firearms from other States to sell them to his customers here. Further investigation is on.

