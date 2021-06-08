Three held with ration rice

08 June 2021 19:16 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

The police have arrested 3 persons for attempting to smuggle 1.60 tonnes of ration rice. According to Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, vehicle check near Vilaathikulam was intensified on Tuesday following information that a few unidentified persons were buying ration rice from the public.

When the police intercepted a cargo autorickshaw, it was found that 1.60 tonnes of ration rice, packed in 40 bags, was being smuggled in the vehicle. As the police picked up Muniyasamy and Shanmugam, both from Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district, and Kathirvel of Karuppayoorani in Madurai district, all travelling in the cargo autorickshaw, they told the police that they were taking the ration rice for preparing poultry feed.

