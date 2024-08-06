ADVERTISEMENT

Three held with counterfeit currency notes, weapons

Published - August 06, 2024 07:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Moondradaippu police have picked up three persons with counterfeit currency notes for ₹60 lakh and lethal weapons during a vehicle check.

When the police conducted vehicle check near Nanguneri tollgate on the Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari highway in the small hours of Tuesday, they intercepted an SUV with three persons.  They found counterfeit currency notes for ₹60 lakh in the denomination of ₹500. The police also recovered eight mobile phones, a knife, a sickle and ₹1.13 lakh in cash from the trio, who were identified as C. Thangaraj, 42, and G. Vishnu Shankar, 35, of Gothainatchiyarpuram near Sankarnakoil in Tenkasi district, and N. Seemai Samy, 40, of Pandiya Nagar near Thiruthangal in Virudhunagar district.

 The police also found the registration number of the vehicle to be fake.

Interrogation revealed that the trio was taking the counterfeit currency notes to Kanniyakumari district on the way to Kerala to be circulated through their contacts there.

 Further investigations are on.

