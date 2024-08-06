GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three held with counterfeit currency notes, weapons

Published - August 06, 2024 07:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Moondradaippu police have picked up three persons with counterfeit currency notes for ₹60 lakh and lethal weapons during a vehicle check.

When the police conducted vehicle check near Nanguneri tollgate on the Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari highway in the small hours of Tuesday, they intercepted an SUV with three persons.  They found counterfeit currency notes for ₹60 lakh in the denomination of ₹500. The police also recovered eight mobile phones, a knife, a sickle and ₹1.13 lakh in cash from the trio, who were identified as C. Thangaraj, 42, and G. Vishnu Shankar, 35, of Gothainatchiyarpuram near Sankarnakoil in Tenkasi district, and N. Seemai Samy, 40, of Pandiya Nagar near Thiruthangal in Virudhunagar district.

 The police also found the registration number of the vehicle to be fake.

Interrogation revealed that the trio was taking the counterfeit currency notes to Kanniyakumari district on the way to Kerala to be circulated through their contacts there.

 Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.