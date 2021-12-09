Three held with 750 kg sea cucumber

Forest Department personnel attached to the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust have seized 750 kg of sea cucumber and arrested three persons when they were reportedly processing the marine species in a godown on the outskirts of the city in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the sources in Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust, a team of forest personnel, led by Range Officer Raghuvaran, was returning to their office at Mappillaiyoorani around 1.30 a.m. after patrolling along Siluvaipatti coast. When they were crossing Esakkiamman Temple near Gomezpuram, they sensed the foul smell of sea cucumber emanating from a godown close by.

As Mr. Raghuvaran and others entered the godown, they saw three persons processing sea cucumber and loading the processed marine animal in a cargo vehicle. After seizing 750 kg of sea cucumber, gas stoves, gas cylinders, utensils used for processing the sea cucumber and the vehicle, the team also nabbed K. Senthil Kumar, 48, of Melavayal near Thiruvaadaanai in Ramanathapuram district, A. Sathik Pasha, 37, of Thondi in Ramanathapuram district and Nandakumar, 21, of Thaai Nagar near Thoothukudi.

Further investigations are on to extract more information from the trio.