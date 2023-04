April 11, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Madurai

Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department sleuths on Tuesday seized 1,750 kg of ration rice that was being smuggled in a vehicle near Avaniyapuram here. Acting on a tip-off, a team of sleuths intercepted a cargo van and found that 35 bags of ration rice, each weighing 50 kg, were smuggled. The team arrested Stalin of Housing Board Colony, and M. Karpagaraj and K. Poovalingam of Avaniyapuram. The van was seized.