Three held near Paramakudi with ₹52 lakh cash

A suspected hawala racket was busted at Gandhi Nagar police check post near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh told media persons, after interrogation of the two suspects at Yemeneswaram police station, that two men allegedly had ₹52.92 lakh cash stashed in a bag. Based on their confession, the police also arrested another accomplice.

The three were identified as Panneer and Prabakaran, 27, of Illayankudi in Sivaganga district and Kavidasan, 30, of Ramanathapuram.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Prabakaran and Kavidasan distributed the cash to people in the town based on instructions from Panneer. “There were a few code words in the WhatsApp shared by them.. Though the suspects had deleted them, we can retrieve them,” the SP said and added that they would hand over the cash and the three accused to the Department of Income Tax for further interrogation.

The SP appreciated two police personnel, Rajiv Gandhi and Muthumani, from the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) for their sharp detection. The two policemen were on surveillance duty to check the sale of liquor through illegal means in the locality. When the two suspects were moving near the check post, they frisked the bag and found the cash and detained them at the nearby police station.

DSP Sabarinathan, Inspector Navaneethakrishnan and SI of Police Kandasami were part of the interrogation. It is said that Prabakaran was running a jewelry store in Paramakudi, while Panneer received money from a contact in Chennai and distributed them to people in various towns in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts using Prabakaran and Kavidasan.

