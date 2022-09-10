Madurai

Three held in Ramanathapuram murder case

Three youngsters have been detained for interrogation in connection with the murder of Syed Khan (20) of Kooriyur in Ramanathapuram district here on Saturday.

Police said that the post-mortem report suggested that the body had injuries around the head and neck portion.

On Friday early morning, the body of Syed Khan was found lying near the railway track. Studying in a college here, Syed Khan was also working in a petrol bunk on a part-time basis.

Under such circumstances, Ramanathapuram Bazaar police conducted investigations. They zeroed-in on three suspects who were identified as Venkatesh (25) Alex Pandian (23) and Mani Bharati (24). The police were on the look out for three others too in connection with the murder.


