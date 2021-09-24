Three held in Dindigul murder case

DINDIGUL

24 September 2021

Three suspects in the murder of 59-year-old Dalit woman Nirmala Devi were arrested here on Friday.

After the woman’s head was left in front of the residence of the late leader John Pandian in Dindigul by the killers, the police had formed five teams to nab them. Following a tip-off that some of the suspects were hiding in a location in Chinnalapatti on the Madurai-Dindigul highway, the team rushed to the hideout and secured them.

Their names were given as Ayyanar, 21, of Sembatti-Mettupatti, P. Natarajan, 45, of Karattalagampatti (a Devendrakula Vellalar functionary), and Boopalan, 21, of Sembatti Seevalsiragu. The Thadicombu police have registered a case and produced the three before the Judicial Magistrate court which remanded them to 15 days judicial custody.

Another case

Meanwhile, in a similar murder case of Stephen, 38, who was also beheaded on September 22 in Dindigul district, the police had formed special teams led by ASP Arun Kabilan. Following some leads, the police were hopeful of catching the suspects soon.

Night vigil up

Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan told reporters that they had intensified night patrol in vulnerable areas.

Apart from heightened vigil at police check posts, special teams were also on the look out for criminal offenders who were wanted in NBW cases. Forty-four people were detained during the storming operation conducted in the district.

Even as the police had tightened the vigil, a passenger, Muthu Ganesan, 38, of Ponnamaravathi in Pudukottai district, who was waiting in Dindigul bus stand, suffered cut injuries after he was attacked with knives by two persons in a bid to steal money from him. On seeing the attack, other passengers in the bus stand ran helter-skelter, fearing a major attack.

Police pickets have been posted in the bus stand and the injured Muthu Ganesan has been admitted to Government Hospital for treatment. He was working in a hotel in Vedasandur and was waiting to board a bus to go home.