Three held for stealing railway signal cable in Theni district

A team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have arrested three persons and seized over 1,000 metres of railway signal copper cable wire worth ₹3 lakh that were stolen from the railway premises between Andipatti and Bodi.

According to RPF sources, the team, led by Madurai RPF Inspector, Mukesh Kumar, kept a vigil on the railway premises in Andipatti, Theni and Bodi where gauge conversion works were under way.

They arrested G. Rajamanickam (60) of Tiruppattur and K. Muthukumaran (40) of Vellore when they were burning signal copper cable near the railway bridge across Vaigai river in the night of February 12.

The uniformed personnel found them in possession of burnt copper cable for about 71 metres and hacksaw blade and matchbox.

Based on their confessional statement, the team got a search warrant from the Judicial Magistrate Court in Theni and searched an iron scrap shop at Sakkampatti in Andipatti and found 151 kg of copper ingot and two pieces of signal copper cable of 9 metres and some burnt cables.

Shop owner M. Thangapandi (31) was also arrested and all the three accused were sent to judicial custody.