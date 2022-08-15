Three held for selling liquor on Dry Day

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 15, 2022 20:41 IST

Ayakudi Police arrested Manikandan, 29, for allegedly selling liquor illegally on Independence Day, which was observed as a liquor dry day near Kanakanpatti Maruthamuthan Odai in Ayakudi on Monday. Thirty liquor bottles were seized from the accused.

Further, Nilakottai police arrested O. Pandi, 40, of Sennaisettipatti in Nilakottai who was selling liquor near Old Silukkuvarpatti junction and seized eight liquor bottles.

In a separate incident, Koombur police arrested N. Vinoth,26 and secured 44 bottles of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor at Vanikkarai near Koombur in Dindigul district on Monday.

