Three held for possessing 16 kg of ganja

January 03, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Three persons were arrested on charges of possessing 16 kg of ganja in Dindigul on Tuesday. Police gave the names of the accused as S. Nagalakshmi, 26, her father P. Senthil, 40, and grandfather S. Palanisamy, 60, of Viralipatti. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a surprise raid at a farm in Viralipatti where the trio worked and seized 16 kg of ganja. Dindigul Town (West) police have registered a case and are investigating. ADVERTISEMENT

