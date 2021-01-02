Three held for murdering friend

The police have picked up three persons for allegedly murdering their friend on Friday night.
Police said A. Clinton, 25, a fisherman from Poobalarayarpuram under Thoothukudi North Police Station limits and his friends A. Antony Raj, 22, of Poobalarayarpuram, M. Daniel Raj, 20, of adjacent Samuelpuram and J. Santhanaraj, 40, of Matha Kovil Street were celebrating new year by drinking liquor at ‘Mottai Gopuram’ near Siluvaipatti on Friday night.
An altercation broke out among the friends and the trio stabbed Clinton with broken beer bottles and the victim died on the spot.
Though Antony Raj, Santhanaraj and Daniel Raj fled the spot after committing the crime, Daniel Raj, out of fear, informed the police over phone that they had murdered their friend.
The Thaalamuthu Nagar police, who rushed to the spot, sent Clinton’s body to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem and arrested Antony Raj, Santhanaraj and Daniel Raj.
