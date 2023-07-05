ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for murder of youth

July 05, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Eral police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a youth on Tuesday night.

The police said V. Ajith Kumar, 24, a casual worker from Agaram near Eral in the district, was hacked to death by a three-member gang near Maramangalam Vinayagar Temple when he was returning home from work late on Tuesday night.

During investigation, the police found that Ajith Kumar was an accused in the case of the recent murder of one Saravanakumar, also from Agaram, when they were working in Chennai, and had been enlarged on bail a few days ago.

Subsequently, the police arrested Saravanakumar’s brother-in-law Balamurugan, 36, of Agaram, Mari Selvam, 19, of State Bank Colony in Thoothukudi and Ayanraj, 21, of Kovankadu near Eral in the early hours of Wednesday.

 Further investigation is on.

