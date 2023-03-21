Three held for murder of real estate agent in Karaikudi

March 21, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - KARAIKUDI

The Pallathur police have arrested three persons in connection with the death of a real estate agent here on Monday.

Police said that Sivakumar (52) of Kottaiyur Kothar Street was a real estate agent. Two days ago, a land deal was concluded. However, due to a misunderstanding within the agents, Thomas Kulandai, Chelliah and Manikanda Prabhu had allegedly assaulted Sivakumar.

Sivakumar’s wife came to the rescue and took him to the house, police said. However, he had complained of uneasiness and taken him to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. She suspected that the accused Thomas Kulandai and others had assaulted her husband causing his death.

Inspector Sylvia Jasmine said that based on the post-mortem report, the next course of action would be initiated as per the laws.