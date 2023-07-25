Three held for murder of Dalit youth; caste brutality ruled out

July 25, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Thisaiyanvilai police on Tuesday arrested three Dalits for allegedly murdering K. Muthiah, 19, a member of the Arunthathiyar community, on Sunday over enmity. This set at rest claims by the victim’s family that he was killed by relatives of an intermediate community girl, with whom he was in love.

The police said Muthaiah had frequently teased a girl ignoring warnings from her relatives. The girl’s brother Suresh and his relatives, Mathiyazhagan and Jayaprakash, attacked Muthaiah and his friend Karthi, who escaped with a minor injury. Muthaiah died on the spot. The police said it was not a case of caste-triggered killing even though the case was initially registered by invoking provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

