March 17, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Aruppukottai Town police have cracked the January murder of a construction worker, M. Muthumani (46) of Palayampatti, who was found dead in a well with the arrest of three persons, including a juvenile.

The police said that they were initially left clueless as the body of Muthumani bore injuries on his face and neck. Muthumani, who had left his house late in the night of January 30, was found dead the next day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, R. Srinivasa Perumal, said that the police found some scientific evidence and interrogated three persons, aged 18 and 19, all local youths.

During interrogation, they spilled the beans and said that they attacked him after he tried to sexually abuse them. They murdered him and then pushed the body into the well.