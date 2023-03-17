ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for murder of construction worker

March 17, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Aruppukottai Town police have cracked the January murder of a construction worker, M. Muthumani (46) of Palayampatti, who was found dead in a well with the arrest of three persons, including a juvenile.

The police said that they were initially left clueless as the body of Muthumani bore injuries on his face and neck. Muthumani, who had left his house late in the night of January 30, was found dead the next day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, R. Srinivasa Perumal, said that the police found some scientific evidence and interrogated three persons, aged 18 and 19, all local youths.

During interrogation, they spilled the beans and said that they attacked him after he tried to sexually abuse them. They murdered him and then pushed the body into the well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US