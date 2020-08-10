Three held for murder; jewels recovered

Sivakasi

police have cracked the Saturday’s murder-for-gain case pertaining to the death of Pragathi Monicka, 24, of Periyar Nagar under Sivakasi East police station limits with the arrest of three persons, including a woman.

After Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) Rajendiran inspected the scene of crime, special teams were formed to nab the accused. The teams zeroed in on Pragathi’s neighbour Kodeeswaran. The man, who lived opposite the house of Monicka, was an alcoholic and drug addict, the police said.

He had been keeping a watch on Monicka and her husband Selva Manikandan for sometime to rob the newly-wed woman as she used to wear lot of jewels. When he found her alone, Kodeeswaran and his accomplice Tyson alias Sekar barged into the house and tried to snatch her gold chain. However, when she raised an alarm, the duo hacked her to death and yanked her gold chain and thali.

Since her husband was about to come home for lunch, the accused did not attempt to open the almirah to loot more jewels, the police added. “We recovered the bloodstained clothes from Kodeeswaran. A machete used for the murder and the jewels were also recovered,” Additional Superintendent of Police S. Marirajan said.

Though Kodeeswaran’s mother Parameswari was aware of her son’s involvement in the crime, she tried to divert the attention of the police. The woman was also arrested.