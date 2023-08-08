HamberMenu
Three held for making Molotov cocktail

August 08, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Valliyoor police have arrested three persons, including a minor, for allegedly making Molotov cocktail and testing it.

Police said Esakkiappan, 25, Saravanan, 19, and a minor boy, all from Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district, made Molotov cocktail after reportedly learning the procedure from YouTube and tested it by lobbing the improvised explosive on a wall. As they shared it on social media with an inflammatory message, the Valliyoor police arrested the trio while the hunt is on to nab their associate Aravind Raja, also from the same area.

The teen has been lodged in the juvenile observation home in Palayamkottai and the others have been remanded in judicial custody.

