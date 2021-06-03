Three held for impersonation

Ramanathapuram

03 June 2021 19:51 IST

The District Crime Branch (DCB) police in Ramanathapuram have registered a case of impersonation against three persons including an ex-serviceman and an employee with the Fire and Rescue Services Department for misusing the name of the Superintendent of Police and blocking the savings bank account of a person in Villupuram district.

Police said Rajasekar of Yemeneswaram, near Paramakudi, sought facilitation of a bank loan from Kuppan of Valavanoor, Villupuram district. He promised to arrange it for a commission. Rajasekar told about the ‘proposal’ to his friend Murugan, an ex-serviceman in Kamudakudi, who too was interested in taking the loan.

As Kuppandid not get the loan and also failed to return the commission, the duo approached Santharam, employed in the Fire and Rescue Service Department at Yemeneswaram. It is said that Santharam gave them the idea of sending a letter purportedly written by the SP directing the bank manager to block the account of Kuppan.

On receipt of the ‘letter from SP Ramnad’, the bank manager blocked the account of Kuppan.

When Kuppan asked the reason, the bank informed him about the ‘letter’. After Kuppan contested the letter, the bank enquired with the SP office here. The personnel at the office of the SP denied issuing any such letter. Hence, a complaint was preferred with the SP by the bank manager.

Based on the investigation, police detained the trio for investigation and registered a case of impersonation, among others, on Thursday.