Three held for extortion

23 November 2020 20:49 IST

Four persons, including three office-bearers of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), have been arrested on a charge of extortion of truck driver K. Murugesan, 36, at Poochampatti uner Vadipatti police station limits on Sunday evening.

The police identified the accused as Naveenkumar, 29, East district secretary of PMK, R. Karthi, 32, Vadipatti union party secretary, and N. Seeni alias Rajendran, 45, district vice-president, and V. Sasi, 45. Murugesan, a truck driver working with a blue metal crushing unit, was driving the lorry near Poochampatti when it was intercepted by a car at around 5 p.m.

The foursome abused him and brandished a machete and snatched ₹7,500 from his pocket. They also threatened him with dire consequences. Based on his complaint, the Vadipatti police arrested all the four.