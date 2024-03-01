Three held for daring robbery at Kalayarkoil

March 01, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

Investigation into the January 25 robbery in Kalluvazhi under Kalayarkoil police station limits has led to the arrest of Dinesh Kumar, 33, of Devakottai, along with two others.

The probe has revealed that he was also involved in two other murder for gain cases in the district in 2020 and 2023, according to Superintendent of Police B. K. Arvin.

The police said that special teams were formed which analysed various CCTV footages and mobile phone signals. Besides, they were looking for the criminal involved in the same modus operandi of brutally attacking the inmates of houses before robbing them.

Senior citizens, Chinnappan (65), Upaharam (60), and their family members, Vedapodaga Arasi (35), Jerlin (14) and Jobin (10) were attacked with iron rods and gold jewellery were robbed from them.

The police zeroed in on Dinesh Kumar, who was involved in a crime case previously.

“He had taken utmost care not to get caught by the police. During interrogation, he admitted to have been invovled in two muder for criminal cases in the past,” Mr. Arvind said.

The police have recovered the jewellery that had been robbed on January 25 and also some ingots of the previous cases.

He was shot by the police when he tried to attack them on Monday. Two of his accomplices, including a receiver of the crime properties, were also arrested, the police said.

