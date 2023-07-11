ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for cheating investors

July 11, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch police have arrested three persons, including two women, for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of jewels weighing 490 sovereigns.

Police said R. Grena, 40, S. Jayalakshmi, 40, and C. Backiyaraj, 25, all from Naduvaikurichi near Puthiyamputhur approached S. Madhankumar of the same area with the promise that they would give attractive returns for the gold ornaments he could invest with them. The trio reportedly told Mr. Madhankumar that if he could invest 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery with them, they would mortgage the gold in private finance firms to raise loans and invest this amount in the share market.

They also promised that the investor would get back his 10 sovereigns of gold and also ₹10,000 on the 10th day. If the investment is 35 sovereigns, the investor would get advance money for buying a car.

Believing their words, Mr. Madhankumar invested 35 sovereigns of gold ornaments of his mother and his sister. Moreover, he also mobilised another 50 sovereigns of gold from his relatives and gave it to Grena, Jayalakshmi and Backiyaraj.

Though Mr. Madhankumar was given ₹40,000, he was not given advance money for buying the car. When he inquired the trio for the delay in getting the returns, he was allegedly threatened by them.

 Based on a complaint from Mr. Madhankumar, the District Crime Branch police registered a case against Grena, Jayalakshmi and Backiyaraj and recovered 69 sovereigns of gold ornaments worth ₹25 lakh, besides arresting them.

 During investigation, the police also found that the trio had cheated more than 30 persons from whom they had taken 490 sovereigns of gold ornaments.

 Further investigations are on.

