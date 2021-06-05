Three held for bid to brew illicit arrack

Virudhunagar

05 June 2021 20:57 IST

The police arrested H. Kasiviswanathan (35) and S. Valavanthan (39) of Meenakshi Nagar and C. Anand (40) of Muthal Nagar for attempting to brew illicit arrack in their houses on Friday.

A team raided their houses following a tip off and found that they were fermenting raw materials in plastic pots. The police said that foul-odour was emanating from the raw materials and was causing irritation to the eyes. They added that the illicit arrack could have endangered lives of people who consumed it.

All the three were sent to judicial custody.

