Three held for attempt to cheat

They claimed to sell costly iridium for ₹5 lakh

Madurai District Police have arrested three persons from different districts for attempting to cheat one D. Prabhu, 40, of Iyer Bungalow of ₹5 lakh on a promise of selling iridium.

The police said that Pamayan, 57, of Vedasandur in Dindigul district; P. Manikandan, 37, of Theni district; and T. Jayaraj, 46, of Tiruchi, had approached Prabhu who runs a resort in Kodaikanal for selling costy iridium for ₹5 lakh.

While initially Prabhu did not show any interest, later he was keen on buying it. However, whenever he got ready to buy it, the gang made him travel from one place to another. "The gang members claimed that they were watching him if he was coming with police party to arrest them," the police said.

However, finally when Prabhu, along with his friend Venkatesh, went to Alathur near Oomachikulam on Sunday, the accused were keen on getting cash from them, even as Prabhu wanted to first have a look at the iridium before finalising the transaction.

A scuffle broke out between them and they tried to get the money from Prabhu. However, after seeing a police party they fled the scene. However, the police managed to nab them.

The police said that Pamayan and Manikandan were involved in few more similar cheating cases. They had even cheated Jayaraj of ₹2 lakh a few months back. As Jayaraj was pestering them to return his money, they lured him into the scheme by claiming that if he helped them to sell iridium for ₹5 lakh, they would give them ₹3 lakh profit. The police sent all the three to judicial custody.