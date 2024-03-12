ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for assaulting man near Madurai

March 12, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

 Three persons, including two having previous criminal cases, were arrested for assaulting N. Chakkaravarthi of Erukkalainatham and threatening him with a sword on New Natham Road under M. Chatrapatti police station limits on Monday. 

The police said that Chakkravarthi and his wife were riding a motorbike on New Natham Road on Sunday afternoon. 

A car which had come on the wrong lane on the road had come close enough to dash against the bike. As Chakkarvarthi raised an alarm and scolded those travelling in the car for having come on the one-way road, three accused got down from the car, abused him and assaulted him with a stone.

One of them pulled out a sword from the car and threatened him. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As other villagers rushed to the complainant’s rescue, the accused reportedly snatched gold chain from his wife and took his mobile phone which had fallen down. 

Based on his complaint, the Oomatchikulam police have registered a case and arrested P. Sathish Kumar (30) of Chellampatti, R. Naveenkumar (28) and C. Krishnamoorthi (24) both from Velichanatham. 

Sathish Kumar and Naveenkumar have many criminal cases, including robbery and theft cases, pending against them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US