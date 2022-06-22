Three held for abducting baby

TIRUNELVELI

The police have arrested two women and a reporter for abducting a five-month-old girl baby near Alangulam.

They said the baby of Karthik, 24, and Esakkiammal, 19, of Kaattu Naicker Street of Keezha Paapaakudi near Ambasamudram went missing since Monday. The couple could not locate the baby so that they filed a complaint with the police.

A special team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ambasamudram, L. Francis, examined CCTV footages from the village and on roads leading to the hamlet and zeroed in on a few persons. On analysing mobile phone communications from the transmission towers installed in this region and the signals transmitted in the small hours of Monday, the police identified Kaniammal, 57 and Muthuselvi, 30, both from Keezha Papaakudi, as the suspects.

The police found that Esakkiammal used to leave her baby under the care Kaniammal and Muthuselvi whenever she would be busy with her chores. As the duo were missing after the incident, a search was on and they were found at Alangulam with the baby. When they were grilled, they told the police that they had abducted the baby and were about to sell it with the help of Karthikeyan, 34, of Alangulam, who is working as the ‘area reporter’ of a leading Tamil satellite news channel. They were arrested and the baby was rescued.

“They have been remanded in judicial custody,” said Mr. Francis.

Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan felicitated the special team that included Inspector Chandra Mohan for rescuing the baby within 36 hours.