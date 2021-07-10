Three held and 53 sovereigns recovered

Dindigul

10 July 2021 18:02 IST

Three habitual offenders were arrested and stolen gold - in the form of bars and jewels - weighing 53 sovereigns was recovered from them here on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya formed special teams comprising two DSPs, four Inspectors and 8 SIs of Police.

Advertising

Advertising

The teams found a suspect near a bus stop in Chinnamanoor, Theni district. He was picked up and based on his confession, two others were also secured.

The trio claimed to repair gadgets like mixers and other home appliances by visiting residential colonies during the day.

During these occasions, they assessed the house and struck at night. “The trio may have robbed valuables in at least 17 incidents that have taken place in Batlagundu, Pattiveeranpatti, Nilakottai, Ammayanayakanoor, Dindigul Taluk, Vadamadurai and Vedasandur,” the SP said.

On July 2, a resident Palani (57) and his wife Arunthathi (51) at Sennamanayakanpatti near Collectorate were robbed at knife point after three masked men barged into their dwelling in the night. Thadicombu police had registered a case. The couple lost 17 sovereigns of jewels.

The trio, after committing the crime, went back to their homes in Theni district and swiftly converted the jewels into gold bars. Out of 74 sovereigns, the police have recovered 53 sovereigns of gold from Santosh (22), Arjun (26) and Ayyappan (21). The teams were on the look out for some of their accomplices.