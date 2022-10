Three held, 250 grams of ganja seized

The Hindu Bureau October 26, 2022 19:43 IST

P. Gopinath, 21, of Adiyanuthu and R. Ram Vignesh, 20, of Samathuvapuram, both third-year college students, and a 16-year-old boy of Dindigul were arrested for possessing 250 grams of ganja near Thandalkaranpatti in Dindigul on Wednesday. The ganja was seized from the trio near a temple at Thandalkaranpatti during a regular patrol. The trio were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.