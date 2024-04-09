Three goats poisoned to death at farm near Aruppukottai

April 09, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST

Three goats were poisoned to death by a farmer in Kattangudi near Aruppukottai on Sunday.

Police said that A. Pethammal, 35, of Periya Kattangudi along with S. Katturaja, had taken a herd of 20 goats for grazing on Sunday. While the goats were grazing on an uncultivated land, three of the goats jumped into a cotton farm belonging to R. Rengasamy. The woman rushed to the farm and chased the goats away from it.

However, within few minutes those goats fainted and fell down and subsequently they died.

When the local people inspected the cotton farm, they found rice laced with poison kept there.

As they questioned Rengasamy, he said that he would continue to keep poison if the animals invaded his farm.

Based on a complaint from Pethammal, Aruppukottai Taluk police have registred a case of poisoning of animals.